West Ham United To Play Final After 47 years

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0

Westham United reached their first European finals after 47 years of striving. The English outfit beat AZ Alkmaar to a slim 1-0 win and ended the semi-final tier of UEFA Europa League Conference on 3-1 aggregate.

Pablo Fornals goal in the second half of injury time was enough to get the job done, following a resilient display which limited the home side’s chances as they sought to come back from a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

“For us to get to a final is a thrill. It’s huge, a great night.

Let’s be fair, maybe if you saw us [come so close] in the Europa League last year, you might have said ‘They’ve got a chance of winning or getting to a final’.

The support tonight was magnificent, they were right behind the whole team and players and I hope on Sunday against Leeds United they give them a huge, warm welcome.

World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria
Trending
World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria

We didn’t play well with the ball tonight, but we were well-organized and defensively well-structured.

It gave us a chance by making sure we didn’t concede tonight.

We want to play much better, and we had three or four opportunities on the counter-attack to maybe get ahead in the game earlier.”

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

CAF Implements New Qualifier Format

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0
Mourinho Roma

Mourinho continues European success with Roma

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0

Premier League: Six managers shortlisted for best managers award

Oladimeji Adeoye May 18, 2023 0

Firmino, Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer

Oladimeji Adeoye May 18, 2023 0

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Manchester City cruise to final after smashing Madrid

Oladimeji Adeoye May 18, 2023 0

Oby (AI) Predicts Manchester City and Real Madrid Winner

Oby AI May 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Men are programmed to cheat on their partners – 2Face

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0
Gideon Orkar

It’s Immoral To Honour Major Gideon Orkar – MURIC to Ortom

Adams Peter May 19, 2023 0
Onitsha General Hospital

Fed Govt Upgrades Onitsha General Hospital to Federal Medical Centre

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 19, 2023 0
Sack Alex Otti

JUST IN: It’s Laughable, Only An Election Tribunal Can Sack Alex Otti – LP

Adams Peter May 19, 2023 0
Rescue 2 Missing US Consulate Staff

BREAKING: US Consulate Staff Rescued

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 19, 2023 0