West Ham beat Fiorentina to win first trophy after 43 years.

West Ham United claimed first trophy after 43 years following their incredible 2-1 victory over AFC Fiorentina to lift the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

After a goalless first-half – which saw the Italian side have a Luka Jović header ruled out for offside – Saïd Benrahma put the Irons ahead from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

Just four minutes later, Fiorentina were level as Giacomo Bonaventura cleverly controlled the ball and fired in past Alphonse Areola, ensuring a tense run to full-time for both sets of fans.

Just in the 90th minute stoppage time Jarrod Bowen, finds the net, helping the Hammers lift their first silverware after 43 years of striving.

What David Moyes said after the game:

“This is fantastic,” he said. “I’ve had a long career in football, and you don’t get many moments like this, but thankfully, tonight we’ve got the result we’ve wanted.

“My Dad was here. I’ve just had a picture with him on the pitch and it was great. He’s still going strong and he wanted to come to the game. It’s a great moment to have your family at the game for. These moments, as a manager, they don’t come around too often.

“It means just as much to my dad as it does to me. The family, from when you’re a young boy, they support you in football. You don’t always get good moments in football but today is a great moment for us.”

“West Ham is a brilliant Club in the east end of London who do a lot of work in the community. It’s a big family Club and I think it’s getting better and stronger.

“We’ve got a massive stadium that we’ve filled all season and tonight is another step on the road towards continued progress.”

“I think this would be a really good moment to mention the Gold family, who sadly can’t be here. We lost David and unfortunately we lost Jacqueline as well, so I think it’s really important we remember David Gold because it would have been very special for him.”

