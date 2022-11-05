The Labour Party (LP) is still in talks with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and others to form an alliance, Doyin Okupe has said.

Okupe, who is the Director General of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Hard Copy.

There were reports earlier in the year that Kwankwaso and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi were in talks for a possible alliance. The move, did not, however, materialise.

During the interview, Okupe said despite that, the LP is still looking to form an alliance with Kwankwaso and other parties.

“As a party, at our campaign level, we are talking to SDP; we are talking to even Kwankwaso and his team again. We are talking to PRP and ADC,” he said.

“I believe and I trust that God will help us that between now and December, we would bring together that alignment politically in the country and the country would be better for it.”

Okupe said the move is to ensure that “whoever wins is not just winning on a sole effort; we are winning with the cooperation of many of as many groups as possible”.

The LP presidential campaign DG also dismissed criticisms over Obi’s visits to some power brokers in the country, saying it was meant solely for “carrying everybody along” in the scheme of things.

“Somebody won an election in this country, he did not rule. He was loved by Nigerians but some stakeholders stopped that. We have to avoid that by carrying everybody along,” Okupe added.

“Even if they don’t agree with us initially, let them not oppose us; let them not see us as enemies. We are not enemies of anybody, a group, or any part of the country. We are just a sect of people who mean well for the country…”