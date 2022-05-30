Wema Bank and Bulb Africa have announced a new innovation contest

Wema Bank Plc has launched a children’s innovation competition to encourage youngsters to come up with new ideas and develop solutions in the areas of learning, health, games, and agriculture.

The competition will provide scholarships of N300,000, N200,000, and N100,000 to the top three finalists who present the most creative and original concepts.

At the weekend, the Divisional Head, Retail Business, Dotun Ifebogun, announced the start of this year’s Wema Kids’ innovation challenge, saying that children whose parents opened Royal Kiddies accounts were eligible to participate.

According to him, the bank’s Hackaholics technological challenge is for young adults to find solutions to life issues, whereas the Kids’ innovation challenge is for children aged six to seventeen to come up with ideas and propose solutions to issues related to learning, health, games, and agricultural challenges.

Ifebogun advised parents to enroll their children in the Royal Kiddies Account so that they can take part in the exercise.

Tunde Mabawonku, the bank’s Chief Finance Officer, stated that the bank places a high value on innovation and that the bank will continue to engage with organizations to create a better future environment.

“We live in a dynamic world where technology advancement affects the way business is done from time to time,” he said, emphasizing the significance of exposing youngsters to the realm of innovation in order to help them realize their creative potential.

Wande Adams, the creator and CEO of Bulb Africa, an Innovation Challenge technical partner, said the program will teach students how to address everyday challenges.

According to Adams, his organization offers a variety of training modules and activities, such as the Next Gen, which teaches children about various aspects of technology.

Funmilayo Falola, the bank’s Head of Marketing Communication and Investor Relations, said the bank would continue to encourage the youth’s technology proficiency in order to assist them contribute to the country’s technological progress.