Wema Bank Plc declared that while maintaining various types of support to close the gender gap in the corporate sector, it will continue to provide funding access to Nigerian women-owned businesses.

The bank promised that SARA by Wema, its pro-women lending and mentoring platform, would continue to live up to the expectations of female entrepreneurs across the nation at its celebration of International Women’s Day.

The organization’s managing director, Moruf Oseni, stated that SARA would continue to carry out its mission of assisting Nigerian women entrepreneurs.

He asserts that embracing fairness in the business setting is a crucial step in fostering inclusive economic growth.

He declared that Wema Bank would keep fighting for workplace equality, offering both sexes an equal chance to achieve their professional goals.

Abimbola Agbejule, the head of corporate sustainability, claimed that the bank has helped Nigerian female entrepreneurs succeed through SARA. She continued by saying that more cooperation across women’s organizations would be needed in efforts to repeat the success story across sectors and geographies.

Abiola Nejo, the head of SARA by Wema, stated that the goal of the product is to unite, empower, and inspire women.

“SARA by Wema is for every woman: young female professional adult, irrespective of class or socio-economic status.”

It is a proposal made specifically to make women’s financial, social, and economic lives better.

“As part of the efforts of SARA by Wema to build its community for supporting women, Wema Bank is a signatory to United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP). We are committed to making a difference for gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community,” she said.

The Big Sister Project, a shared mentoring network for female bank employees, was introduced during the event while SARA concentrates on the market.

Oluwatoyin Karieren, the bank’s chief commercial officer, claimed that the programme would assist the female employees in achieving their professional goals.

