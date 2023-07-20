We’ll prioritise the health of Deltans – Oborevwori 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, said his administration would pay priority attention to the health and well-being of Deltans in line with his M.O.R.E Agenda.

Oborevwori stated this when he received on courtesy visit, the National Executive Council of Nigerian Optometric Association, led by the National President, Dr. Obinna Awiaka at Government House, Asaba.

He said his administration was willing to partner with well-meaning bodies for the growth and development of the State. He assured the Optometric body of the State Government’s support for its conference holding in Asaba.

Oborevwori said: “As a State, we are very happy receiving visitors because our State is peaceful, especially Asaba, the State capital and lots of conferences have been held here.

“Delta is ready at all times to partner any sector that wants to partner with us and I believe that the conference you are holding in Delta will bring a lot of awareness to our people in the area of proper eye care.

“It will encourage a lot of people to come and check their eyes and in this M.O.R.E. Agenda, we are not going to play with the issue of health and also in my cabinet, we will have a medical doctor who will be in charge of the health sector.

“I know we have some optometrists working with the Asaba Specialist Hospital, but now that you have requested for more of them, we will check if there are vacancies and employ more.

“On the issue of internship, we don’t discriminate here; you must not be an indigene to come and do internship in Delta. So, I believe we will continue to do more in that regard.”

Earlier, Dr Awiaka said they were in Delta for the 2023 Annual General Meeting and Optometry Conference holding in Asaba.

He lauded the Governor for the development in the State and thanked him for approving Call Duty Allowance for their members and for supporting the National Conference.

He appealed to the Governor to provide employment for more eye doctors, more internship opportunities for young doctors and for eye care to be included in the Delta State Contributory Health Scheme.