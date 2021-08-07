We’ll continue to raise bar of governance in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

166 views | Stanley Ugagbe | August 7, 2021
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said his government will continue to raise the bar of governance and make public office holders in the State accountable to the people that elected them into office.
The Governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment towards creating an environment that is enduring, sustainable, resilient and provides opportunity for the private sector to continue to do well with support from Lagos State Government.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the executive members of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) led by its President, ESV. Sir Emmanuel Okas Wike at the Lagos House, Marina on Friday, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was decorated as Patron of the professional surveyors’ body, said his administration’s THEMES developmental agenda is on track to meet the yearnings of the people and deliver dividends of democracy to Lagosians.
Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is a Surveyor by profession, also reiterated his government’s commitment to the issue of the environment, saying the Cleaner Lagos vision is not just a lip service but something that his administration has committed huge resources to have a very clean and hospitable environment, as well as boosting the tourism potential that Lagos State.
“We will continue to create an environment that is enduring, sustainable and resilient, that provides opportunity for the private sector to continue to do well and for us to see ourselves as government, as an enabler for that private sector to do well,” he said.
Sanwo-Olu added that there are seven railway projects in the Lagos master plan but the state is currently committed to two rail projects – Red and Blue lines, which would be delivered by his administration in the last quarter 2022 or first quarter 2023.
“We are convinced that the blue line and red line infrastructure is really going to compliment the two other modes of transportation that we have in Lagos, which are the BRT with the high capacity and medium capacity buses as well as the Last Mile buses and of course the water transportation. So we see the three modes of transportation, railway, water and land coming together as an integrated urban mass transportation solution that will make your Lagos, our Lagos, a very resilient, efficient and sustainable city,” the governor said.
During the event, the President of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, ESV. Emmanuel Okas Wike, decorated Governor Sanwo-Olu as Patron of the institution.
Wike, who spoke earlier, commended Lagos State Governor for all his efforts in the State and for being a good ambassador of the professional body.
