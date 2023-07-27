We’ll be fair, just in distribution of projects, Oborevwori reassures Deltans

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday reassured Deltans that his administration would be fair and just in the distribution of infrastructural development projects and political appointments in the state.

Oborevwori who was speaking at a public presentation of a book on Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s stewardship titled; “Hope and Fulfilment” in Asaba, said all parts of the state would be adequately carried along in his M.O.R.E Agenda for Deltans.

He held that his administration would not only consolidate on the achievements recorded by the Senator Okowa led administration in the state but would do more for Deltans and residents of the state.

While saying that more appointments would be made in due course, the governor enjoined those who have not been given appointment not to despair, adding that they should continue to work with the state government in order to expand the frontiers of sustainable development in the state.

According to him, some of the Commissioners designate are people with vast wealth of experience in public life and the younger ones, adding that those with immense wealth of experience were expected to mentor the younger ones in the discharge of their duties.

He applauded the authors for their painstaking research and efforts in putting together, the book which chronicled the massive developmental strides of the Senator Okowa led administration in the state, even as he commended Okowa for his outstanding accomplishments in the governance of the state for eight years.

“We shall be fair and just in the distribution of infrastructural development projects and political appointments across the state.

“This administration will not only consolidate on the legacies of the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa led administration, we shall improve on them (legacies) and do more for Deltans.

“I want to appeal to Deltans that appointment are still coming. If you don’t get appointment today, tomorrow may be your turn,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who expressed appreciation to the authors of the book written in his honour, thanked Deltans for the cooperation given to his administration which, he said, enabled it to succeed.

Okowa pointed out that the success story of his administration was made possible by a combination of the collective efforts of the people that worked with him and the cooperation of Deltans.

“I am actually very honoured to speak at this event. I am very happy that we have started mentoring our youths and l thank our Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for being part of the mentorship.

“When you look at the list of Commissioners designate, you will realise that there are about 10 people who are less than 40 years of age on the list.

“We give all Glory to God and we thank all Deltans for their sustained cooperation over the years. We have been able to create real hope in the heart of our youths through the various youths friendly policies and programmes of the state government,” Okowa said.

Reviewing the book at the ceremony chaired by Vice Chancellor of the Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, the book reviewer, Prof. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, said ‘Hope and Fulfilment’ was a compendium that chronicled the landmark achievements of the Okowa led administration in the state.

While applauding authors of the book for their dedication and commitment in writing the book, Prof. Ufuophu-Biri who is the Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, said; “the book is a must read for everybody.”

In their separate goodwill messages, Chief Eze Nnajiofor, Charles Aniagwu, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Fidelis Tilije, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire and Rt Hon Arthur Akpowowo, described Okowa as a good leader who had impacted positively on the lives of the people in the state and beyond.

While commending authors of the book for chronicling and documenting the milestones of the Senator Okowa’s eight years administration in the state, they noted that he (Okowa) had turned boys into men, adding that he made youths to become entrepreneurs and built bridges across communities.

Earlier in his welcome address, one of the authors, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, said the book chronicled the massive infrastructural and human capital development achievements of the Okowa led administration in the state, adding that it was put together to imortalise the phenomenal accomplishments of Senator Okowa in the eight years of his administration.

The book was written by Messrs Olisa Ifeajika, Frank Igwebueze, Sunny Ogefere, Chukwudi Abiandu, Pius Mordi, Felix Ofou, Nelson Egware and Mr. Kingsley Kwubosu.