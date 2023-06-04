We’ll be fair, equitable to Deltans – Oborevwori 

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori has pledged that his administration would be fair, just and equitable to all parts of the state.

He said that every senatorial district would be treated equally in terms of projects and appointments.

Oborevwori gave the pledge at a grand reception in honour of immediate past Governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa held on Saturday at Owa Model College, Boji-Boji, Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, we have promised to do more for Deltans for entrusting us with this cherished mandate and we will do so with the fear of God.

He commended the Ika nation for organising the reception in honour of the former Governor, saying “You have done very well for the people of Delta and your eight years in the saddle have been very wonderful and impactful on the lives of our people.

“There is nothing as good as your people celebrating you because some people will finish serving in public office and they cannot return home.

“But here you are being celebrated and given a hero’s welcome by your people and Deltans have come in their large numbers to honour you today in appreciation of your good deeds.

“I want to appreciate the Ika nation for organising this hosting in your honour and I appeal to Deltans to extend same love and support shown you to our administration.

“The immediate past Governor is very experienced in governance and leadershop and I learnt a lot from him in the last eight years.

“I want to serve you people and to be a Governor for all Deltans. I will be fair to you all in everything we are going to do in this administration,” Oborevwori assured.

Oborevwori at the ceremony approved the naming of the Old Lagos-Asaba Road cutting across Ika North East and Ika South LGAs after Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as requested by the Council Chairmen, Hon. Victor Ebonka and Hon. Sunny Tatabuzuogu.

In his remarks, Dr Okowa thanked the Ika nation and Deltans for the honour done him and his family and appreciated everyone who supported his administration’s success story.

“Am truly very excited to be back home and to be received in this manner and I must thank you all for honouring me and my family.

“Coming home in this way gives me a lot of peace and joy because when your people receive you the manner they have received us, it gives us a lot of comfort because it shows that we can return home anytime.

“Throughout my eight years Ika nation was very peaceful and that gave me the opportunity to perform my duties very well and I must thank our youths and all stakeholders for the peace we are enjoying across the state.

“Let me appreciate all Deltans for their prayers and support and I owe you all gratitude because Delta has continued to prove its worth in the comity of states in this nation.

“I thank God for the support we got from all elected and appointed public officials. We are proud to have done the best we could given the circumstances that we found ourselves but we were able to impact on the lives of our people,” he said.

He urged the people to extend support to the Oborevwori administration to advance the state through its M.O.R.E. agenda.

“You have shown me love please extend same to Sheriff Oborevwori. He has promised us that he is going to do more and am convinced in my heart that he is prepared for the job.

“Your Excellency, we are proud of you and I thank Deltans for voting for you and our party,” Okowa stated.

Welcoming guests earlier, Chairman Planning Committee, Hon. Nduka Irabor, said they honoured the Governor for his outstanding accomplishments in the administration of the state and for making Ika nation and the entire Delta proud.

He commended Deltans for coming out in large numbers to honour the immediate past governor and his family, adding that the Okowa administration witnessed unmatched peace and unprecedented development across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony include, Wife of the Governor Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor represented by Rear Admiral Ndidi Agholor, former Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan; immediate past Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro; former Deputy Governor, Chief Benjamin Elue; Minority Leader House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu; Senator James Manager; Senator Ighoyota Amori, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, Chief of Staff to the Governor Hon. Johnson Erijo, Senior Political Adviser Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Olorogun John Oguma, Mr Hope Oborevwori, Olorogun Talib Tebite among others

