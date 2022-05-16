Monday, May 16, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
 Weird Personalities And Their Policies And Practices

 Weird Personalities And Their Policies And Practices

Ndaba Sibanda

Ndaba Sibanda

Which way forward, churchification

or resuscitation of the companies?

Every time I think about the offbeat

economic scenario, I end up making

a juxtaposition between the companies

that are now church buildings on one

hand , and on the other, the government’s

apparent failure to resuscitate the factories

which were the economic heartbeat of the city

of Bulawayo in particular and the country`s

economic hub in general , before everything

else was steadily, greedily and cruelly run down.

 

I don’t get it, economists, please

weigh in on this incongruity?

I call it the odd churchification

of the industrial sites, for lack

of a better term, or description,

I think spirituality is a necessity

in any given society or nation,

still, I don’t figure out why

they delude themselves

that they can easily rig

the economy into life

by turning and using

factories as churches?

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle