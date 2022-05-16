 Weird Personalities And Their Policies And Practices

Which way forward, churchification
or resuscitation of the companies?
Every time I think about the offbeat
economic scenario, I end up making
a juxtaposition between the companies
that are now church buildings on one
hand , and on the other, the government’s
apparent failure to resuscitate the factories
which were the economic heartbeat of the city
of Bulawayo in particular and the country`s
economic hub in general , before everything
else was steadily, greedily and cruelly run down.
I don’t get it, economists, please
weigh in on this incongruity?
I call it the odd churchification
of the industrial sites, for lack
of a better term, or description,
I think spirituality is a necessity
in any given society or nation,
still, I don’t figure out why
they delude themselves
that they can easily rig
the economy into life
by turning and using
factories as churches?
