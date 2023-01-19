Manchester United’s new recruit, Weghorst made his debut in United’s 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace tonight. Bruno Fernandes scored, making history as the midfielder with the most goals for Manchester United after Paul Scholes. Casemiro was booked, meaning he’s missing the game against Arsenal by the weekend.

Bruno’s brilliant strike just two minutes before half-time gave Manchester United the lead in the first half. Both teams were resilient in the first 45 minutes as they were both close to scoring. Oliseh scored Palace’s equalizing goal in the extra minute.

The draw denied the Red Devils from moving ahead of their counterpart Manchester City in second place.