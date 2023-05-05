Breathe in deep, let it fill your soul

This herb that’s long been known to console

Its leaves and buds, a calming sight

Bringing peace and pleasure into the night

With each puff or bite, its effects are felt

A sensation of calm, a mind that melts

Stress and worries fade away

Leaving room for a more peaceful day

For some, it’s a way to ease the pain

Of ailments that make life a strain

For others, a creative spark

That ignites their passions after dark

But whether smoked or eaten with glee

This plant has benefits, plain to see

It can soothe, inspire, and delight

Bringing joy to all who partake in its light

So here’s to weed, its healing powers

May it bloom and thrive, like sweetest flowers

And may we all find solace and pleasure

In this herb that brings us so much treasure