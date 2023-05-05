Breathe in deep, let it fill your soul
This herb that’s long been known to console
Its leaves and buds, a calming sight
Bringing peace and pleasure into the night
With each puff or bite, its effects are felt
A sensation of calm, a mind that melts
Stress and worries fade away
Leaving room for a more peaceful day
For some, it’s a way to ease the pain
Of ailments that make life a strain
For others, a creative spark
That ignites their passions after dark
But whether smoked or eaten with glee
This plant has benefits, plain to see
It can soothe, inspire, and delight
Bringing joy to all who partake in its light
So here’s to weed, its healing powers
May it bloom and thrive, like sweetest flowers
And may we all find solace and pleasure
In this herb that brings us so much treasure
