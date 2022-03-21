Weary Workers

Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.’ Matthew 11:28-29 (NIV).

We must learn to relate to others through God’s love rather than our own. Our human love is so limited, full of flaws and manipulation and is easily exhausted. God’s love however, is always enfolding us and available to bless others as well as ourselves.

Instead of trying harder to help others through our meagre supplies, we must acknowledge and depend upon His unlimited supply, which is accessible to us continually. We must let God’s love envelop our outreach to other people.

Many of us have fallen prey to burnout. A more suitable description might be ‘drainout’. Countless interactions with needy people have drained us of energy and enthusiasm leaving us depleted and exhausted. Perhaps weariness is part of our daily life just now.

We may have become like wounded workers, needing rest and relaxation. Christ invites us to find rest in Him. He is our oasis of refreshment. He will gradually restore to us the energy we have lost, as we simply join our life with His. In doing so, we can learn His ways and discover that He is tranquil, humble and easy to please.

Prayer:

‘Jesus, you invite me to come to you in my weariness as I carry heavy loads. I lay my work at your feet and ask that you would show me what I have been carrying that is not part of your plan for me. Thank you that your load is easy for me and you give me strength to bear it.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

We need no longer exhaust ourselves meeting every need that comes along, but instead wait for His peaceful voice to show what acts of service are for us and what acts are not. And then we will find that His measureless grace will restore us and the work Christ requires of us will be an easy load to bear.

Be Greatly Blessed!