After an expanded meeting of the Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party leaders have resolved to work harmoniously until the governorship mandate is reclaimed.

The meeting had in attendance state leadership of the party, federal and state lawmakers-elect, the Kaduna State governorship candidate Rt. Hon. Muhammad Isa Ashiru; and his running mate Dr. John Ayuba.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the state party chairman Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat said, the party leadership and party members decided to meet with the governorship candidate and his running mate to reassure them of their support to reclaim their mandate.

“We just had a family meeting with all elected members and our governor in waiting to declare our total support and restrategize to reclaiming our stolen mandate and we will not leave any stone unturned at achieving that”.

“We will avail the public details of all the frauds committed and we will reclaim the mandate that the good people of Kaduna State gave us,” he said.