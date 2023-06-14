We will not be a rubber stamp assembly, Delta speaker vows

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor and his deputy, Arthur Akpowowo on their emergence as presiding officers of the 8th Delta Assembly.

Oborevwori while congratulating the leaders, reiterated his readiness to partner with the legislature to ensure full implementation of his administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

He stated this when he received the new Speaker, his deputy and their spouses on a courtesy visit to him at Government House, Asaba.

The governor who underscored the importance of executive- legislative relations in a constitutional democracy, said he would leverage on his experience as a former speaker of the State House of Assembly to ensure continued partnership with the legislature.

Oborevwori who expressed confidence in the ability of the 8th Assembly to meet the expectations of Deltans, said; “I have no doubt in my mind that the 8th Assembly will perform very well.

“The returning members that we served together are very experienced, knowledgeable and have the capacity to do well.”

He advised the new leadership to carry all members along and work for the unity of the state, saying, “you are first among equals and you are a witness to how I was able to manage the 6th and 7th Assembly as the longest serving Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“Manage your colleagues very well and you will have no problems with them. Delta State is a peaceful state and we will continue to remain united for the peace and progress of this state.

“As we have promised Deltans, we will run a transparent administration with full adherence to separation of powers and we will continue to partner together to advance this state to greater heights,” Oborevwori said.

Earlier, Guwor had told the Governor that they were in his office to inform him of their emergence as presiding officers of the 8th Assembly.

He assured the Governor of the continued support and cooperation of the House to his administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

Guwor said: “We thank God for the opportunity to lead Delta and for granting us the opportunity to become Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 8th Delta State House of Assembly.

“First we thank God and our constituents who made it possible for us to be elected to represent them and we also thank our colleagues who found us worthy to be presiding officers of the House.

“We want to assure you that as leaders of the 8th Assembly the legislature will have a robust relationship with the Executive Arm to ensure that your M.O.R.E. Agenda is implemented fully.

“As the immediate past Speaker of the House, you already know the workings of the House more than we do because you served for six years.

“We want to assure you and all Deltans that we will not fail in our responsibilities to serve the people of the state. We will listen and do more just like you have promised Deltans.

“We will not be a rubber stamp neither will we be antagonistic to the executive, but we will work with the executive and not for the executive, we will have a symbiotic relationship for the general good of Deltans.

“I was in the 7th Assembly and I witnessed how you carried every member along and there was no discrimination, we all worked in unison and I will borrow a leaf from your leadership,” Guwor stated.

