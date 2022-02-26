We Will Begin Healing Process Soon- Anambra APC Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Anambra State, Barrister Emeka Ibe, on Friday said the leadership crisis rocking the party in the state has come to an end, following the judgment delivered on Wednesday by Justice Ike Ogu of the state High Court in Awka, that ruled that his tenure has not expired.

The Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka on Wednesday, voided the party congresses held last month, January 2022, that produced Chief Basil Ejidike, as the state Chairman.

About 17 embattled Chairmen of the state APC, led by one Lawrence Emegini had gone to court seeking a declaration that their tenures as local government chairmen of the party still subsist.

In suit no: 2022 A/3/2022 , the former Caretaker Chairmen and Ward Representatives challenged the validity of the party’s congress in January 2022, when their tenure had not ended.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday by Justice Ike Ogu of the state High Court four Awka, ruled that the APC congresses contravened the initial Interlocutory Injunction given by the court.

According to Justice Ogu, the suit filed by one Lawrence Emegini and others against APC succeeded.

The court ruled that the tenure of wards, local government areas and states executives led by Barr. Emeka Ibe, elected during 2018 congresses in Anambra state has not expired.

According to him, whatever congress conducted by APC and its representatives in the state contravened the order of the court and cannot stand.

Addressing Journalists on Friday in Awka, Barr. Ibe described the judgment as a victory for rule of law.

He said that some people had wanted to disorganise the party by trying to hijack its leadership from through the back, but thanked God that the court has liberated the party for good.

“The only elected and authentic executive in Anambra State Chapter of the Party is the one led by my humble self, Barr. Emeka Denison Ibe as State Chairman; having Hon. Chukwuma Aufugo as the State Secretary, Arc. Okelo Madukaife as the State Publicity Secretary, Barr. Emma Chikelo as the Legal Adviser, Chief Cyril Nwadinobi as Vice Chairman (Anambra Central), among others,” Ibe said.

He noted that in few days to come, the party under his care will convene a reconciliation meeting, where the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, the immediate past November 6, 2021, APC governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), boss, Chief George Moghalu, his Chairmanship rival, Chief Basil Ejidike and other supportive members of the party will be reconciled, to reposition the party ahead of the March 26, 2022, National Convention and the 2023 general elections respectively.

He commended the President, President Mohammadu Buhari and the party’s national leadership headed by Yobe State governor, Mr Mai Buni, for their unbiased roles during the crisis.

“We hereby use this medium to state that our most respected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Muhammadu Buhari, the indefatigable National Chairman of our great Party H.E Mala Buni, and the leader of our great Party in Anambra State H.E Sen. Chris Ngige are all people known and respected for their respect and application of rule of Law.

“We shall immediately start the process of healing of the wounds of the party in the State through reconciliation,” he said.