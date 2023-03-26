Head coach of the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau, Baciro Cande has vowed that they will defeat Nigeria during the return leg of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Guinea on Monday at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Monday, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Cande who attributed his team’s historic 1-0 win over Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Friday to their resilience and determination, revealed that they did a thorough analysis of the Eagles players and how their coach (Jose Peseiro) set up his team, which helped them keep their hosts quiet and get the desired result.

“We did a thorough analysis of the Eagles players and how their coach (Peseiro) usually sets up his team, and the boys did the rest by sticking to our game plan with resilience and determination.

“It paid off, with Balde scoring what proved to be the winner.

“For the second leg, we shall go back to plan how best to play Nigeria. Of course, we will be going for another victory. We still respect the Eagles despite our victory on Friday).”

Wild Dogs captain, Braima Jorge, also made a statement of confidence that they will defeat the Super on Monday.

“Nigeria are blessed with talented players who are well known all over the world playing for top clubs,” Jorge noted.

“We scored a goal and defended well to frustrate Nigeria. It is a good win, and we want to return home to complete the job.”

Guinea-Bissau tops Group A of the AFCON qualifiers with 7 points from three games, they are 1 point ahead of the Super Eagles who sit behind them on the group A log. Sierra Leone is third with two points, while São Tomé and Príncipe are at the bottom of the group with one point.