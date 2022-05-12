We talk to those who talk to us – Comedian AY expresses his beef with Basket Mouth

Nigerian actor and comedian, Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known as AY appears to be in a silent beef with Comedian Basket mouth.

This was revealed when a fan asked him about his taciturn relationship with Basket mouth.

‘’@aycomedian do you really have any issues with basket mouth’’? Chiiokeukaigwe asked in a post on Instagram while tagging AY.

The Nigerian comedian replied stating he has no issues with his compeer Basket mouth, however, the price of being progressive is people having unnecessary issues with you.

He wrote:

‘’@chijiokeukwigwe I don’t have issues with him. But people having unnecessary issues with you are the price you sometimes pay for being progressive. He has been battling with his uncontrollable SUPERIORITY COMPLEX for the longest. So avoiding his incessant childishness only became necessary for my own sanity.’’

When asked by another fan, if his explanation means he is not in talking terms with his colleague, he replied ‘’ we only talk to those who want to talk to us. Does this make sense?’’

The Celebrity influencer who took to his Instagram page to drop a snarky comment which still hints he was referring to Basket mouth.

‘’There is always a story behind every action or reaction. It is easier to always condemn the one who can’t take it anymore based on his approach to unbearable situations. But we can ONLY judge the true character of a person by the way he treats his fellow men.’’

Social media users have however, reacted to the comedian’s innuendos.

See reactions:

Fashion magicblog:

‘’I like both but I feel the information Ay dropped is too much’’.

Aisiwajulerry:

‘’couldve resolve your business in DMs like adults. Isn’t this man like 40 or something?

Toriaodia:

You had this much to say to a stranger online? Wow!

Zinnysoutfitt:

‘’small question wey them ask, you don write full diary’’.

