The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR, has revealed that the Commission has recovered over N117bn between January and August 2022.

Professor Owasanoye made the disclosure before the House of Representatives’ committees on Anti-Corruption and Appropriation during the Commission’s defense of the 2023 Budget Proposal in Abuja.

While speaking on the 2022 budget performance, the Chairman gave a breakdown of the recoveries to include N1.413bn and $225,965 in ICPC/TSA recovery account and N1.264bn cash through tax intervention.

Other recoveries include plots of land, completed buildings, vehicles, electronics and jewelries valued at N679.13m, N2.603bn, N81.1m, N1.55m and N195,500 respectively.

The ICPC boss added that the Commission restrained N49.9bn through System Study and Review intervention; N6.435bn cash through budget tracking; N53.91bn through ICPC advisory and N614.2m in other accounts.