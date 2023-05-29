We recorded success with your support, Okowa tells Deltans 

Outgoing Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has thanked the people of the state for their support and collaboration which culminated in the successes recorded by his administration in past eight years.

Speaking on Sunday at the 2nd Session of the 8th Synod of Ika Diocese of Anglican Communion held at Christ Anglican Church, Umunede, Okowa noted that without the enabling peace in the state his administration couldn’t have delivered on his campaign promises to the people.

He remarked that the theme for the synod, “Christianity: The Cross and the Crown”, was germane and urged the church to continue hunting for souls for Christ even as the number of churches grew.

He lauded the Ika Bishop of the diocese for the massive achievements recorded in the past four years in charge of the diocese and urged the church to grow men of faith while also growing the number of churches.

“I am glad that I am here back home in this synod being the last Sunday as Governor of Delta State; what a coincidence. I told myself that I must be here today no matter what.

“I thank God that I am finishing as a governor in a home church; because any church in Ika land is a home church for me.

“I thank the people of Ika for all the support that they gave me this last eight years. I also thank the people of Delta state for the support given to me.