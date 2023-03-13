Dapo Lam-Adesina served as an honorable representative in his Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constituency in Oyo State from 2015 to 2019. In his first administration, he oversaw a lot of developmental projects, which boosted the profile of the people. Now that he is planning to return to the House of Assembly in Abuja, Hamzat Hammed, an aide to Lam-Adesina, highlights in this interview with Yusuf Olabamiji of The News Chronicle what the citizenry is expected to witness if he returns to represent his people.

TNC: As one of the media aides of Dapo Lam-Adesina, what will be your plan of action if Lam-Adesina wins this election?

Hamzat: In line with the vision of Hon. Dapo Lam-Adesina who seeks to represent the good people of Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constituency, our first call will be thanksgiving to God, a warm appreciation to electorates in our federal constituency, and then we hit the ground running as a way of giving them the quality representation that they have been yearning for over the years. As a team, we will make sure Hon. Dapo Lam-Adesina does not deviate from his outlined plans. As an experienced lawmaker, if elected for the second term, Hon. Dapo Lam-Adesina will definitely raise the bar of true representation. The dividends of his representation will spread across the nooks and crannies of the constituency.

TNC: Can you list out for us the amount of social work your boss has already done?

Hamzat: Hon. Dapo Lam-Adesina was a performer during his first term as a federal lawmaker. Let me briefly speak on what he has done that has impacted people of the constituents when he represented us.

He moved several motions and sponsored bills for the betterment of the constituency. For example, he moved the motion for the criminalisation of estimated billing in the power sector and the reconstruction of the Ibadan-Ife expressway, among others. He committed significant resources to the education sector in the federal constituency; blocks of classrooms were constructed in the two local government areas he represented.

Primary Health Care Centres were renovated, free medical tests and drugs were dispensed to constituents, and scholarships were given to students of Ibadan North and South East in tertiary institutions across the country.

Primary and secondary school students benefitted from tablets; pupils of primary schools participated in oratory contests, and winners were rewarded. Massive empowerment projects for constituents of Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency are tagged “Idokowo Omo Oloore”. Unarguably, Hon. Dapo Lam-Adesina was the first lawmaker in the history of the constituency to organise Town Hall meetings. More than 35 borehole projects were facilitated, just as transformers were procured for a few communities, like Ode-Aje, while others were supported with cash.

In the area of sports, all football clubs in Ibadan, North and South, were given free football kits, just as he facilitated the construction of a mini-stadium at Oke ‘badan High School, Ibadan. Let me pause here so that I can attend to other questions.

TNC: What was special about your election campaign?

Hamzat: Our election campaign was special because it was essentially an issue-based campaign. At the Dapo Lam-Adesina campaign, we don’t believe in campaigns of calumny or of “pulling him down,” which many politicians specialise in. We ran an inclusive campaign across the 12 wards in Ibadan North East and the 12 wards in Ibadan South East Local Government Areas. We interacted with people, and the response from them was very positive. We ran a highly organized campaign devoid of violence, altercations, and denigration of our opponents.

TNC: Why have you chosen media relations as your field of study?

Hamzat: My choice in media relations is driven by passion and a vision to change the narrative surrounding public relations.

TNC: What is your message to the youths of Nigeria?

Hamzat: My sincere message for the youths of Nigeria is to get involved. We cannot continue to be on the fence while querying those that didn’t do what was expected of them. When we all get involved, things will start working the way they should. Remember, the youth population in Nigeria constitutes the largest percentage of electorates, which means if youths are serious about their ambition and rally around resources, they can produce the Speaker of the House of Representatives, then the Senate President, and could end up producing a president under 50. It’s achievable when we all get involved with sincerity of purpose.

