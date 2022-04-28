We Only Went To Rescue Our Operative, Police denies Reports It Attacked Imo NSCDC Office

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday debunked reports making the rounds online that it attacked civil defence headquarters in the state, describing it as a calculated attempt to dent the robust synergy the Command is enjoying with other security agencies in the state.

On Tuesday, various online platforms published the news with the caption, ‘Police Attack Civil Defence Personnel in Imo State.’

But the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State, CSP Michael Abattam in a statement today, regretted that it is most unfortunate that, some news media will publish stories without confirming same to ascertain the true facts of the story.

He said the true position of things was that on the 24th of this month, at about 20:10 hours, a Police Superintendent Ezenwanne Nonso, a Mobile Police Officer and the Armament Officer of No. 18 Mobile Police Force, Owerri, was driving in his car heading to Imo Police Command Headquarters on an assignment.

He said on reaching Control Post Roundabout, there was a heavy traffic Jam, where drivers were trying to maneuver their vehicles to free themselves from the traffic.

“While the officer was trying to make way for himself, the Civil Defence Personnel who alighted from his rear, hit the Police Officer’s vehicle violently, shouting and ordering him to remove his vehicle from the road.

“He replied the Civil Defence Officer that he is equally trying to see how he can free himself from the traffic, only for the Civil Defence Officer to slap him hard on his face, calling him a stupid man.

“At that point, he alighted from his vehicle, introducing himself as a Police Superintendent serving at Police Mobil Base, Owerri.

“It was as if he angered him the more and he gave him another slap and others joined in beating him.

“The police officer then brought out his phone to put a call to his Commanding Officer but they seized the phone, rushed into their vehicle and zoomed off,” he narrated.

According to Abattam, the police officer had to manage and followed them to their office and on getting there, he demanded for his phone, but they refused and instead, dragged him into their office, beat him up and seized his service pistol.

The Police spokesperson said after much torture, the policeman was locked up in their cell, not minding his plea to call his Commanding Officer and he had to sleep in the cell till the next day.

He noted that because of the sensitive office the officer is holding, his disappearance became alarming to every office in the Base and they were suspecting kidnapping, hence, a search party was organized.

“When all efforts made to trace his whereabout proved abortive, his phone was tracked and the result led the team to the Civil Defence Headquarters, Owerri.

“On arrival, the team of Policemen made enquiries to confirm if there was any Police officer detained in their custody.

“The Civil Defence Personnel became hostile, ordering them to leave or they will shoot them.

“When the Police insisted, they started shooting into the air.

“The Mobile Police Officers sensing danger, professionally used minimal force to defend themselves by using teargas.

“Hence, the Civil Defence Personnel scampered for safety and in the process the Police Superintendent was rescued gallantly from their custody leaving nobody hurt or injured,” Abattam revealed.

The Imo Police PRO said it is laughable that a very Senior Police Officer of the rank of a Superintendent was arrested and detained for over 24 hours by the Civil Defence Corps, Imo Command and the Commandant never deemed it necessary to inform the Commissioner of Police as required by law, especially when the officer pleaded for them to allow him put a call to his Commanding Officer or the Commissioner of Police.

He said in the meantime, the officer is presently on admission at the Police Medical Centre, Amakohia.

He said the Imo Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, while commending Imolites for their unalloyed support, pleaded for calm and appealed to them to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment.

“The CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID) to commence detailed investigation into the remote cause of the incident, promising that, at the conclusion of investigation the outcome will be made public,” the PPRO said.

