Delta State Government has said contrary to online reports, it never denied the Labour Party venue for their Presidential Campaign rally in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in a statement on Sunday said the party never applied officially for any venue and was denied.

He said a representative of the party only spoke to him via telephone call on Sunday (8/1/2023) morning and made demand to make use of the Arcade in Asaba.

The state government immediately within three minutes reached out to the Oshimili South Local Government Council and securred a waiver of all formalities and made the Arcade Asaba available for the Labour party to hold its presidential rally.

Aniagwu further said to demonstrate the state’s democratic credentials and tolerance for opposition, it graciously waived the amount payable for the venue.

He urged the party to carry on its rally peacefully in line with laid down rules and regulations.