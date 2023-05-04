The Ag. Commander of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, ACE I Halima Mustafa Rufa’u has called on the Nigerian Army to continue to support the EFCC in ensuring the actualization of its mandate.

She made the appeal on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 during a familiarization visit to the 2 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Ag. Zonal Commander who was received by the General Officer Commanding, GOC, Major General Mohammed Takuti Usman, said her visit was at the Division to properly introduce herself and ask for the deepening of the existing relationship between the two organizations.

“Part of our commitments is to seek more robust collaboration and synergy among stakeholders to ensure adequate and proper discharge of our duties to make Nigeria a better place,” she said.

Responding, the GOC Major General Usman, congratulated Rufa’u on her new appointment and thanked her for taking time off her busy schedule to visit the Division.

He assured her of his support and encouraged her to do more in curbing cybercrime in the state.