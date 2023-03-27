The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has arrested a suspected serial fake traffic officer impersonating the agency.

The suspect, Omotutu Bamidele, 55, who was arrested around the Ikoyi area of the state according to LASTMA.

LASTMA revealed in a statement on Sunday, that the suspect, who hailed from ‘Atijere Town’ in Ondo State, confessed that he and his colleagues still at large were making an average of N35,000 from extortion acts on daily basis.

He confessed to have been impersonating the agency with a reflective jacket and extorting money from motorists particularly private car owners/drivers in some areas across the state.

According to LASTMA, the suspect said, “Any motorist particularly private car owners I caught dropping someone at any undesignated bus stop paid between N15,000 to N20,000, while those caught for driving against traffic (One-way) paid a minimum of N35,000.”

The agency confirmed to have carried out special monitoring/Surveillance operations about the suspect and got him arrested in response to complaints from the motoring public (Obinna Kingsley and Adewusi Adebola) via LASTMA hotlines/social media handles.