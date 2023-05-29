We made things better than they were – Fashola 

Kunle Dada May 29, 2023 0

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the Buhari-led government has made things better than it met it in 2015 when they assumed office.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Fashola maintained that Buhari’s government has effected changes that have impacted the economy positively, thus fulfilling the change mantra of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I think it a very difficult place to self-assess, but I think from the feedback that we get from those we serve. Clearly, the feedback is encouraging and it indicates that things have moved in a better direction from where we picked it up and that means that we have moved the needle. We made things better than they were and we lived our mantra of change in that sense,” Fashola said.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

According to him, Nigerians now spend lesser times traveling on Nigerian roads as this government has spent so much on road infrastructure.

“Travel time for example on some of the major roads when we did a survey about a year and a half ago has generally on the average reduced by about 55 percent. Subject to the inflation and cost of living increases being experienced, we also saw that cost of travel had dropped by about 55 percent around the same period when we did the survey and that is good news for the economy.”

Kunle Dada

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Full Inaugural Address By President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Adams Peter May 29, 2023 0

BREAKING: President Bola Tinubu Declares an End to Fuel Subsidy

Adekunle Taofeek May 29, 2023 0

Soludo Was Never Bounced at Presidential Inauguration, Spokesperson Clears Air on False Rumours

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 29, 2023 0

NOA Takes Peace-building, Stabilization Advocacy to Anambra Monarch, Northern Community

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 29, 2023 0

Tinubu To Unveil Ministers, Others Within 60 Days – James Faleke 

Adekunle Taofeek May 29, 2023 0
Buhari Low on Security

Buhari to Dodan Barracks – “Return Obalande Prayer Ground To Lagos Muslim Community”

Adams Peter May 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Full Inaugural Address By President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Adams Peter May 29, 2023 0

BREAKING: President Bola Tinubu Declares an End to Fuel Subsidy

Adekunle Taofeek May 29, 2023 0

Soludo Was Never Bounced at Presidential Inauguration, Spokesperson Clears Air on False Rumours

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 29, 2023 0

BREAKING: Chelsea FC announce Mauricio Pochettino as new head Coach

Oladimeji Adeoye May 29, 2023 0

Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, named Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2022/23

Oladimeji Adeoye May 29, 2023 0