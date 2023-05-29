We made things better than they were – Fashola 

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the Buhari-led government has made things better than it met it in 2015 when they assumed office.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Fashola maintained that Buhari’s government has effected changes that have impacted the economy positively, thus fulfilling the change mantra of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I think it a very difficult place to self-assess, but I think from the feedback that we get from those we serve. Clearly, the feedback is encouraging and it indicates that things have moved in a better direction from where we picked it up and that means that we have moved the needle. We made things better than they were and we lived our mantra of change in that sense,” Fashola said.

According to him, Nigerians now spend lesser times traveling on Nigerian roads as this government has spent so much on road infrastructure.

“Travel time for example on some of the major roads when we did a survey about a year and a half ago has generally on the average reduced by about 55 percent. Subject to the inflation and cost of living increases being experienced, we also saw that cost of travel had dropped by about 55 percent around the same period when we did the survey and that is good news for the economy.”

