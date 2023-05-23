We have set the stage for glorious Delta – Okowa brags

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday in Asaba, signed a Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N71 billion approved by the Houseof Assembly.

The budget comprises N65.5 billion for capital expenditure and N5.6 billion as recurrent expenditure.

The governor also assented to eight other Bills – Delta State Development and Property Authority Bill, 2022; Delta State Good Governance and Accountability Bill, 2022 and Delta State Sickle Cell Disorder Control Bill, 2023.

Others are High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Delta State Thanksgiving Day Bill, 2023; Delta State Creative Industry Development Bill, 2023; Delta State Polytechnic Burutu Bill, 2023 and College of Health Science and Technology Bill, 2023.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Okowa lauded the House of Assembly for its support and cooperation with the Executive in the past eight years.

“We have had a very robust House of Assembly and we will continue to remain proud of their achievements.

“Even in the last days of this administration, they have continued to work so hard to ensure good governance in the state by making appropriate legislation that will impact on the lives of our people.

“That is why this morning, you have witnessed the signing of several legislations that were passed by the House of Assembly.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Delta State House of Assembly for the great work that they did for us in the past eight years,” he said.

He commended the Speaker and Governor-elect and members of the Assembly for the stability in the legislative arm during the period.

“They were partners and we worked together to do the best that we can for the people of Delta State.

“Mr Speaker and Governor-elect and the other members of the House, I appreciate you for the great work and partnership.

“We have been a lucky set of people because all arms of government have worked together. I appreciate God for what He has been able to use us to do.

“There is no doubt that we came and saw what the previous administration did; we appreciated it and looked into areas where we thought the foundations were not fully built.

“And, we have continued to work together to build on the foundation that we all completed. I believe that foundation has been laid for more rapid development, going forward.

“So, I thank the people for working like brothers and ensuring that they considered Delta State first before personal interests.

“We are truly very happy that you achieved a lot in the course of duty and we believe that all the Bills that have been passed into law in the past, have been quite instructive in the good governance of Delta State.

“And, today, the Bills signed this morning show that we are setting the stage for a more justiceable and glorious Delta State,” Okowa stated.

Presenting the Bills earlier, the Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori, said that the Bills went through all legislative processes before they were passed.

He thanked the Governor and members of the House for their support and cooperation over the past six years he served as the Speaker of the Assembly.

Addressing journalists shortly after the signing of the Bills, Oborevwori said he was eager to translate his experience from the legislature to the executive arm of government, assuring that with God on his side, his MORE Agenda would advance the state further.

“I am very happy today. You can see that even towards the very end of this administration, we are still here with nine bills. These are very important bills.

“We have a good House of Assembly that is eager to work. I was a Speaker in the 6th Assembly but the 7th Assembly, I commend them.

“It’s good that I am taking my experience as a Speaker to the executive arm of government. It gives me more opportunity to understand the state I want to govern in order to do well as a governor,” Oborevwori stated.

