We Have Not Rejected Soludo’s Online Call For Application- APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Anambra State on Tuesday denied insinuations that its party members have rejected the online form floated by governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, for applications to work for the state under appointment capacity.

Recall that Prof Soludo had floated the forms late January, insisting that the process was to ensure that the state gets the best hands to man its Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

According to him, if he was to base his appointments on the about only 5 percent that know him and his friends, he would be doing Anambra a disservice and denying meaningful professionals from contributing to the growth of the state.

It was reported that APGA members who worked for the election of Soludo in November, had rejected the online form, insisting that they should be given prior consideration in the appointments.

But the National coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe has urged the public to disregard the report, saying it did not emanate from APGA stalwarts rather from enemies of the party.

He disclosed that the report was the handiwork of pay-as- you- go writers simply doing the evil bidding of his pay masters.

“It’s important for me to now use this medium to tell the general public that Soludo is well prepared for the task of governing Anambra people and he is determined to his best for them.

“He is not joking with any of his moves and nobody should take his directives for granted.

“One thing I discovered that the author of the above referred news report is labouring in vain to achieve, is to sow seed of discord between APGA faithful and Soludo but he has failed already,” he said.

Obigwe said the governor-elect had recently met with APGA stakeholders who expressed total support for him in whatever step he plans to take for the continued growth of the state.

According to him, Soludo had a fruitful meeting recently with APGA State Working Committee and he used the opportunity of the meeting to discuss his plans for Anambra state with them.

“At the end of the meeting, they commended him and assured him of their support.

“When you put the assurance of support and loyalty the State Working Committee of APGA gave Soludo in his recent meeting with them into consideration, you will agree with me that the writer is making a mockery of himself with his fabricated tissue of lies that is aimed at portraying Soludo in bad light.

“Another thing I will not fail to add is that for the writer to claim that an APGA Chieftain spoke to him on condition of anonymity, exposed the lies in his latest write up.

“Both him and those he is doing their bidding are cowards because if they are not cowards, he will not be hiding the identity of the so called APGA Chieftain.

“I am happy that Soludo is strong willed and that he cannot be cowed or intimidated with childish blackmail.

“His plans for Anambra people will be implemented without minding whose ox is gored.

“Those looking for how to fault Soludo’s actions will not want the general public to know that the sub task action Committee of his handover team is using APGA State secretariat as their office.

“The Committee is headed by Chikwe Udensi, a former governorship candidate of APGA and the State Secretary of APGA in the person of Barr Tony Ifeanya is a member of the committee.

“That action alone is an evidence to show that Soludo is carrying the party along in what he is doing.

“My advice to the general public is that they should not allow themselves to be deceived and misled with planted news reports, that are politically motivated,” he advised.