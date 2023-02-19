Six days to the 2023 general election, Action Alliance (AA) has dismissed a report that the party is in pact with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. AA noted that the former ruling party was only playing malicious politics.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Presidential Candidate of the Action Alliance for the 2023 General Elections, Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), dismissed the reports that his party has endorsed former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The News Chronicle could recall that a number of opposition parties declared their support for the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar at the party’s grand finale in Adamawa.

Speaking on behalf of the political parties, the National Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Yusuf Dantele, said his party and four others had endorsed Atiku Abubakar of PDP.

He identified Action Peoples Party (APP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Action Alliance as those who had endorsed Atiku.

He noted that they decided to adopt the PDP presidential torch bearer because “he is the right man for the job”.

However, speaking to newsmen on Sunday, Al-Mustapha enjoined Nigerians to shun peddlers of fake news and rumor mongers whose only stock in trade is to create unnecessary chaos through fake propaganda.

He therefore urge party faithful, aspirants and “millions of our supporters” nationwide and in diaspora to shun any emerging detail of ‘alliance’ with the PDP or its candidates.

“We know the sponsors of these malicious campaigns and they are completely not members of our party who feel uneasy at our manifesto and our teeming support base nationwide. We hope to address these at the ballot in the coming days as we remain UNDETERRED and UNDISTRACTED towards providing effective leadership solutions to our country,” the statement concluded.

