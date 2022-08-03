The Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, (TOAN), Anambra State Chapter on Wednesday denied allegations that it is paying daily returns to the Secretary of Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu.

Illegal revenue collection on commercial tricycle operators in Anambra State has been a major challenge, with some operators paying between N1200 to N2500 daily to ply Anambra roads, despite the former state administration approving only N450 as daily toll for the operators.

The present administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo had announced a monthly payment of N15,000 for the operators, being N600 daily but the illegal collections by touts have continued.

A group Keke Drivers Welfare Association had at a meeting summoned by the government to find solutions to the problem, made it clear that the illegal collections will not stop because top officials of the state government are behind the collections.

Comrade Osita Obi Chairman of the group, alleged that the TOAN pay daily return of two million naira to the present SSG who also served as SSG under the previous administration of Governor Willie Obiano and other top officials of government.

The group which also accused SSG of sabotaging the effort of Governor Soludo to end touting in the State, said they have nothing against the latest N15000 levied operators every month, but said government must first deal with saboteurs within its ranks.

They however rejected any form of intimidation by those they called cultists and touts who would want to collect different tolls for TOAN aside the approved levies by the State Government.

But the state Chairman of TOAN, Comrade Sylvester Obiora in a reaction, dismissed the group, describing them as a bunch of touts who want recognition.

“The attention of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria Anambra State Chapter (TOAN) has been drawn to a malicious publication by a faceless group and individuals under the name Keke Drivers Association in Anambra State which accused the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwudebelu, of being behind illegal Keke revenue collection in Anambra State.

“TOAN categorically expresses dismay at the audacity with which they accuse a high ranking official of the State Government in the person of Prof Chukwudebelu of sabotaging a government he is a key member,” he said.

Comrade Obiora while distancing the association from the allegations, said such publication was not and cannot come from TOAN warning those who have been parading themselves as Keke Association in Anambra State to desist from such obnoxious and illegal action.

He said they would not hesitate to descend heavily using the law enforcement agents on any person or persons who want to create factions with a view to extorting innocent Keke riders, saying that there is nothing like Keke Association in Anambra State.

The group lauded Governor Soludo for his focussed leadership and determination to bring sanity to the transport industry in Anambra State.

They also commended the SSG and the Commissioner for Transport for their efforts to help the Governor execute his manifesto.

TOAN promised to continue to support the Governor in his determination to transform the state transport sector.