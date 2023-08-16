We Did Not Set Up Taskforce To Arrest Women For Not Wearing Bra- Anambra Government

The recent videos trending that the Anambra State Government has a taskforce designated at the popular Upper Iweka, Onitsha to apprehend ladies who are not wearing bra, is a total falsehood, targeted at causing disaffection towards the government.

This is according to the State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo.

Some content drivers had in their posts on social media, claimed that some women arrested at the popular Upper Iweka, Onitsha for going braless, were made to pay a N5,000 fine by the taskforce, they claimed was put in place by the State Government.

They narrated how a lady was held hostage at Upper-weka area of Onitsha, Anambra State for the offence of not putting on bra.

The lady was allegedly accosted by some group of young men claiming to be Anambra State task force members.

According to the Facebooker, the lady after her arrest was interrogated by the stern-looking task force team for indecent dressing.

While venting her anger over the humiliation of the victim, the woman said nobody made an attempt to question the so-called task force team so as to know the offence the lady committed, even when she was made to pay N5,000 to the purported revenue collectors before she could regain her freedom

She implore the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to make a categorical statement on the issue to clear whether not putting on bra is among the revenue offences in the state.

But when TNC correspondentin Anambra questioned the Women and Social Welfare Commissioner, Mrs Ify Obinabo over the allegations, she debunked it, asking anyone with evidence of such incident to come forward for authentication.

She insisted that the Government of Charles Soludo is a people-driven government and has better things to do than to be chasing about women who are not wearing bra.

Appreciating content creators for their creativity in creating humourous online items, the Commissioner reminded them that there must be a limit to how they do their work, so as not to venture into blackmail or any kind.

“The news that started trending that the state has set up male taskforce assigned to Upper Iweka to start arresting women that are not putting on bra, is a total lie and a deviation from the work these content creators are called to do.

“Mr Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo runs a responsible government and is focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people. The news that the government is chasing around people not wearing bra does not hold water.

“We have requested anyone who experienced such to come to us and show us proof so that we can investigate the matter but so far, no one has come forward. It is unthinkable that such thing would happen in a state where Mr Governor is doing a lot to change the fortunes of the people for the better,” she posited.

Obinabo warned those spreading the rumours that the long arm of the law will catch up with them, if they do not refrain.

She also called on the people to report any such activities in their localities if they see them, reminding them that the job of transforming the state should not be left for the government alone.

TNC correspondent in Anambra can confirm that Upper Iweka, a popular area that situates at the heart of the Commercial city of Onitsha, is major flashpoint for all kinds of illegalities.

There have been reports of robberies, rape, extortion of innocent citizens, as well as use of voodoo to swindle people in the area.

Despite efforts of the state government to position security posts in the area, the incidences of crime had gone unabated, with evidence supporting claims by many that the security operatives are conniving with the hoodlums to perpetrate such crimes.