We are different in our uniqueness. None is better than the other, just different!

No tribe is better than the other. No language or culture, no color etc is better than the other. They are just different. Children are different. Each with their uniqueness, strength, power, charisma, weakness and frailty. None is better than the other, just different!

We are all endowed, nobody is empty, nobody is bereft of good things, we are just different. Tallness isn’t a hallmark of perfection, it is just an opposite of shortness. None can be the two at the same time. Either one is short or tall with their hidden advantages and disadvantages

Stop feeling big and larger than life, Stop feeling cheated and depressed, you are not better anybody and none is better than you. You are just different.

Men! Women! None is better than your spouse. Stop comparing, stop sampling, they are just different. None is better!! Their views may be different but none is better. Their interior may be differently built and fitted but none is better.

Same function, same satisfaction and same purpose. None is better. Cage your imaginations. Gag your thoughts and place a control button on your emotions and fantasies. They are just different, none is better.

You can’t be Paul and Peter at the same time. Just be Paul or Peter and make the best out of the person you chose to be. They two are different, none is better.

Stop desiring to have John Or Esther while you are already with Peter or Comfort. They are just different, none is better. Marriage is one course meal not a buffet. One shouldn’t “mix -kogbuo” in marriage, it causes stomach ache. Pick your favourite meal and stick to it. Spice it up , garnish it and make it look more appealing but never you try to “mix-kogbuo” it causes food poisoning.

Some people are so imitative, nothing of their food appeals ; always looking at the food of others as better than theirs. Bro. they are just different not better.

That food in the hands of others that make your eyes red and your system unsteady may afterall not taste as good as the one in your plate. Stop tasting! Stop sampling! Stop thinking it is greener the other side.

This illusion of being the best that builds around what one doesn’t have, is one illusion that has railroaded many into regret. Face your front. Mind your bussines and stop encroaching in areas you are forbidden to cultivate on.

A bottle of cold water at malam’s shop achieves same purpose as the one taken from 5 star hotel. They are the same water but different in environment.

Tame your desires, passions and emotion . Always be in control of them else you will continue to be an impulsive buyer.

