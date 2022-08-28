Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the state has achieved a lot in peace and unity since it was created 31 years ago.

He said this at the interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 31st anniversary of the state’s creation at the Government House Chapel, Asaba on Saturday that the state had passed through tough times, but had pulled through and became stronger and prosperous because God had been with it.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, the governor said his administration faced a lot of challenges in its first few years and thanked God and the people of the state for standing with the government over the years.

According to him, since 2015 when we came into office, it has been God all the way and I recall how tough it was for the state when the price of crude oil went down for a long period.

“To make matters worse, we also had attacks on our oil production facilities which took a toll on our production quantum.

“We went to God in prayers and also took certain actions like the setting up of the Peace Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism.

“Not too long, God showed up and we started doing things and I can dare say that we have satisfied our God given conscience by executing people-oriented projects across the state,” he said.

Okowa acknowledged that critics had their rights to criticize his administration, but declared that he was proud of the laudable achievements of the administration in infrastructure and on the lives of citizens.

“I know that we are in a season of politics and politics would have to be played but we are focused and with God helping us, we will keep being focused to achieve the remaining targets we have set for ourselves.

“We have continued to deepen our reforms in job and wealth creation, educational development, rural and urban development and in other sectors.

“Delta is working as one indisoluble state under God and irrespective of the divide we belong to politically, we must preserve the unity and cooperation that God has given unto us,” he stated.

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Delta State Chapter, Apostle Sylvanus Okorote is his sermon, called on Deltans to continue to strive for excellence as the state marched on towards sustainable development.

He said that May 29, 2015 marked a turning point for the state,recalling that Governor Okowa declared the day as annual thanksgiving day.

The cleric, who’s the governor’s Special Adviser on Religious Matters, urged Deltans to arise and shine for its light had come, saying “no matter where you have gotten to, there is always a place to aspire to”.

He called on Deltans irrespective of political inclinations to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to enable him achieve his vice-presidential ambition for the country, adding that only a united Delta would deliver the position for the people.

The thanksgiving service featured prayers for the governor and his family, and the government and people of Delta, the economy, peace, unity and security of the country and for a successful general elections in 2023.