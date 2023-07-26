We are desperate to beat Australia – Onome Ebi

Super Falcons are desperate to beat Australia – Onome Ebi

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi has asserted that they are desperate to triumph over the co host nation of the ongoing Women World Cup, Australia, when both nations will go head to head for a qualification spot in group B. Falcons will lock horns against group toppers Australia on Thursday at the Lang Park in Brisbane/Meanjin.

The Matilda secured three points in their first game against bottom side Republic of Ireland on the kick off day of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. They will be put through a rigorous contest of qualification when they play the 9 times African Champions.

Falcons with a point at hand can qualify to the knock round if they resist a defeat in their last two group games and earn maximum points.

The captain Onome Ebi who granted an interview said the team understands how important the game is and they will go out there to steal the three points.

“Of course, it is the World Cup. You have to accept the fact that you are going to play the best teams in the world and you have to be alive to that responsibility and face it with your full chest,” Ebi told thenff.com.

“We will go in there and play to win. There are no two ways about it. Only three points will be good enough for us.”

Randy Waldrum squad will be boosted as Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde are set to return against Australia.

Goalkeeper Nnandozie has returned to the team’s training ground following a one day rest.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala, who was substituted after suffering a knock against Canada, may be left out of the day two squad.