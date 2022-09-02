If the process of team selection is flawed, it cannot pass the test of good governance. Because ministers who serve do so on the basis of being sponsored by one person or the other, they usually fail. People’s loyalty does not go primarily to the Nigerian state, it first goes to the tribe, religion and then to the state.

These are the opinions of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah who just celebrated his 70th birthday, a milestone one must say. He was responding to questions this morning during an interview on TV.

On what qualities the next leaders should have, he said the concept of leadership is being redefined based on globalization. Governance is now by brain not who you know. We are confusing office holders with leaders. It is in Africa that there is so much focus on the center, in developed countries like UK and US it is not like that. There are millions of Nigerians who are not interested in seeking government jobs.

So we are looking for leaders who have qualities to steer the nation right. We must redesign the template of confrontation. I am not surprised at the promises that intending leaders will make, but we must consider their track records.

About injustice in Nigeria, the struggle to justice needs the feet of a long distance runner, he said. “As a priest I have the responsibility to comfort those who suffer injustice”. For example, Deborah didn’t die in vain, no Christian who dies because of their faith dies in vain. We are not in theocratic state therefore Nigeria can’t be governed based on religion.

Our national assembly is not even coming close to considering how to tackle injustice in the country. There is no need to have a government if justice is not at the center; until there is justice for everyone there cannot be justice for anyone.

“My position is that the candidates are qualified to contest, it is now left to the people to make their choice”.

For the forthcoming election, proper arrangements need to be made to ensure that it goes well in all ramifications. You can imagine that Nigerians and the youths especially are more aware and interested in the political process today than before.

There is frustration and anger which must be channeled appropriately.

I will like to see young Nigerians just like Kenyan youths in the last election being involved in the political process.