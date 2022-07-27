Nigeria Football Federation President and board member of CAF, Amaju Pinnick has disclosed the intention to bid for AFCON co-hosting for the year 2025. Although the 2025 AFCON is scheduled to be held in Guinea, West Africa, it may not hold due to security concerns. Pinnick in an interview with some newsmen in Lagos said there is a plan ongoing to take advantage of the hosting right of Guinea and that bid is on going to co-host the tournament with the Benin Republic.

Pinnick, whose tenure is close to ending said, though, there are lots of nations jostling for the spot, Nigeria is confident of getting the slot.

In 2000 Nigeria and Ghana co-hosted the Nation Cup which was won by Cameroon who triumph over Nigeria through a penalty shootout.

Pinnick to Journalist on Tuesday:

“We are putting a bid together for a co-hosting of the tournament with the Benin Republic,”

“It is time Nigeria hosted an international tournament because there are many advantages attached to hosting such competitions.

“Many countries are bidding for the competition; we are confident of getting the nod from CAF.

“We are working with the Ministry of Sports to ensure that Nigeria gets the hosting right,” he added.