We are all recycling private parts – Rosy Meurer shades Tonto Dikeh

296 views | Francis Azuka | May 26, 2021
Popular Nollywood actress and wife of Olankule Churchill, Rosy Meurer has in a new post, reacted to Tonto’s shade as she insists that everyone is being recycled.
It would be recalled that the ex-wife of Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to advise her followers never to go back to their vomit, instead, they should level up. As she further advised that if your ex is still your type, then you have failed.
Reacting to Tonton’s remarks, Rosy Meter averred that everyone is recycled until they meet the right person.
She wrote: “We dey recycle ourselves. Only few be tear rubber. I chop your own. You chop another. Live!”
