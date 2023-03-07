Championship side Watford FC has sacked head coach Slaven Bilic after just 5 months of appointment. Watford has sacked two coaches this season and have had 9 managers in the club since 2019.

The Hornets had won just once in the last eight Sky Bet Championship games under the Croatian Head Coach – part of a run which included just three wins since Christmas.

“Watford FC confirms the departure of Head Coach Slaven Bilić and his coaching staff.

“We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real,” said Technical Director Ben Manga of the club’s decision.

He added: “With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energize for the final games ahead.”

The Board of Directors wishes to place on record its thanks to Slaven for his work during his time at the club.

The Hornets are pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Wilder as Head Coach on a contract until the end of this season.”

Bilic was immedialety replaced with Chris Wilder.

“An experienced manager at both Premier League and Championship level, the 55-year-old has overseen successful promotion campaigns at several clubs; notably taking Sheffield United from League One to the top-flight in the space of three seasons.”

Welcome to Watford, Chris!

18 total views, 18 views today