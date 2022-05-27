Watford FC confirms the return of Peter Etebo to his parent club, Stoke City 

The Hornets on Thursday via the club’s website confirmed the return of Oghenekaro Etebo to his parent club following a supposed long loan spell at Vicarage Road. The Nigerian midfielder joined Watford from Stoke City last year. Regardless of signing a long-time loan spell with the option to buy, the Hornets halted the contract of Peter Etebo and four other players.

Ben Foster, 39, is among the contingent released by Watford after the completion of the 2021-22 season. Ben Foster, who is among the oldest players and longest-serving players in EPL, will be replaced by Super Eagles shot-stopper Maduka Okoye beginning from next season. Defender Nicholas Nkoulou and forward Andre Grey also departed the club upon the expiration of their deal. Juraj Kucka has chosen to activate a release clause in his contract, bringing an end to his one-season stay with the Hornets.

Peter Etebo who has been sidelined by Injury lately, missed out on the Super Eagles team that travelled to Cameroon in January. The 25-year-old box to box midfielder began his career in the NPFL with Warri Wolves before switching to Portuguese outfit Feirense in 2016. In 2018, he joined Las Palmas on loan and signed a permanent deal with Stoke City the same year. Since joining the Potters in June 2018, Etebo has also spent time on loan at Getafe and Galatasaray, appearing in the Europa League for the latter.

The midfielder has been capped 42 times for Nigeria’s senior team, having previously turned out 19 times for the Super Eagles’ Under-23s.

Watford FC on their website thanks to the players for their loyal service and contribution.

“We thank the departing players for their contributions and wish them the best of luck for the next steps in their careers”.