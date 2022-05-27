Friday, May 27, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Watford FC confirms the return of Peter Etebo to his parent club, Stoke City 

Watford FC confirms the return of Peter Etebo to his parent club, Stoke City 

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Hornets on Thursday via the club’s website confirmed the return of Oghenekaro Etebo to his parent club following a supposed long loan spell at Vicarage Road. The Nigerian midfielder joined Watford from Stoke City last year. Regardless of signing a long-time loan spell with the option to buy, the Hornets halted the contract of Peter Etebo and four other players.

Ben Foster, 39, is among the contingent released by Watford after the completion of the 2021-22 season. Ben Foster, who is among the oldest players and longest-serving players in EPL, will be replaced by Super Eagles shot-stopper Maduka Okoye beginning from next season. Defender Nicholas Nkoulou and forward Andre Grey also departed the club upon the expiration of their deal. Juraj Kucka has chosen to activate a release clause in his contract, bringing an end to his one-season stay with the Hornets.

Peter Etebo who has been sidelined by Injury lately, missed out on the Super Eagles team that travelled to Cameroon in January. The 25-year-old box to box midfielder began his career in the NPFL with Warri Wolves before switching to Portuguese outfit Feirense in 2016. In 2018, he joined Las Palmas on loan and signed a permanent deal with Stoke City the same year. Since joining the Potters in June 2018, Etebo has also spent time on loan at Getafe and Galatasaray, appearing in the Europa League for the latter.

The midfielder has been capped 42 times for Nigeria’s senior team, having previously turned out 19 times for the Super Eagles’ Under-23s.

Watford FC on their website thanks to the players for their loyal service and contribution.

“We thank the departing players for their contributions and wish them the best of luck for the next steps in their careers”.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended