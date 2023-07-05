Watford confirms the exit of Super Eagles vice captain

Watford FC have confirmed the exit of Super Eagles vice captain, Troost Ekong who will join Greek topflight side PAOK for an undoclosed fee.

“Watford FC confirms the permanent transfer of William Troost-Ekong to Greek topflight side PAOK for an undisclosed fee.”

The Super Eagles vice captain according to the club made 68 appearances during a three-year spell with the Hornets, having arrived in September 2020.

During his debut season, the centre-half was a key part of the record-breaking defensive unit that conceded only 30 goals in 2020/21 – the joint fewest in Championship history and Watford’s lowest ever tally – as promotion was secured.

Having made the step up to the Premier League, the Nigerian international featured 17 times in the top flight during 2021/22, taking the captain’s armband on several occasions.

Troost-Ekong then made a further 17 appearances last season, notably scoring a memorable goal against Luton Town in October 2022, before moving on loan to Italian side Salernitana during the second half of the campaign.

“We would like to thank William for his efforts while at Watford FC and wish him all the best for the future.”

