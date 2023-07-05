Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Watford confirms the exit of Super Eagles vice captain

Watford confirms the exit of Super Eagles vice captain

Oladimeji Adeoye July 5, 2023 0

Watford FC have confirmed the exit of Super Eagles vice captain, Troost Ekong who will join Greek topflight side PAOK for an undoclosed fee.

“Watford FC confirms the permanent transfer of William Troost-Ekong to Greek topflight side PAOK for an undisclosed fee.”

The Super Eagles vice captain according to the club made 68 appearances during a three-year spell with the Hornets, having arrived in September 2020.

During his debut season, the centre-half was a key part of the record-breaking defensive unit that conceded only 30 goals in 2020/21 – the joint fewest in Championship history and Watford’s lowest ever tally – as promotion was secured.

Having made the step up to the Premier League, the Nigerian international featured 17 times in the top flight during 2021/22, taking the captain’s armband on several occasions.

Troost-Ekong then made a further 17 appearances last season, notably scoring a memorable goal against Luton Town in October 2022, before moving on loan to Italian side Salernitana during the second half of the campaign.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

“We would like to thank William for his efforts while at Watford FC and wish him all the best for the future.”

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Manchester United Mason Mount

Manchester United complete the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea

Oladimeji Adeoye July 5, 2023 0

Chelsea is the greatest team in England over the last decade – Pochettino

Oladimeji Adeoye July 4, 2023 0
Sporting Lagos FC

Sporting Lagos FC seals promotion to the Nigerian top league after one year….

Oladimeji Adeoye July 4, 2023 0

Marcelo Brozovic Joins Cristiano Ronaldo At Saudi Pro League Side Al-Nassr

Ken Ibenne July 3, 2023 0

BREAKING: Steven Gerrard Named Manager Of Saudi Pro League Side Al-Ettifaq

Iken July 3, 2023 0

Brighton shows interest in Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey

Oladimeji Adeoye July 3, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Manchester United Mason Mount

Manchester United complete the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea

Oladimeji Adeoye July 5, 2023 0

Navigating the Job Market in the Era of AI and Automation

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 5, 2023 0

How to Leverage AI for Personal Finance Management

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 5, 2023 0
Sustainable Market Recovery

NGX Remains Bullish On A Sustainable Market Recovery, Despite Profit Taking Dragging The Index Down By 2%

Kings Nwachukwu July 5, 2023 0
Private Infrastructure Development Group

Development Organization To Enable $1.6 Billion In Investments In Nigeria And Other Places

Iken July 5, 2023 0