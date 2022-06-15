Friday, June 17, 2022
Delta 2023: Sheriff Victory best for Deltans- Oritsewinor

Watching the burning petroleum truck being driven out of highly populated area was like a scene from a movie – Delta Speaker 

Merit Ugolo

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has hailed the courage of the driver of the petroleum truck that caught fire at Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area on Saturday, Mr Ejiro Otarigho, saying his bravery saved what would have been a major disaster.

In a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker said that watching the burning Petroleum truck being driven out of the highly populated area by the heroic driver was like a scene from a movie.

Rt Hon Oborevwori who is the PDP Governorship Candidate in the State said that he was elated that the driver was able to pull through and come out alive without hurt to residents of the area.

According to the Statement; “I want to express my gratitude to the brave Petroleum truck driver, Mr Ejiro Otarigho for his courage that saved many lives and property on Saturday in Agbarho. I am highly impressed with the bold step he took to avert a major disaster on that day. He is a hero of our time”.

Rt Hon Oborevwori, the PDP Governorship Candidate and also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria also said; “The brave Petroleum truck driver who was just two months into his marriage never thought about his personal life, that of his young wife and that of his parents and siblings. His patriotism and rare courage must be commended. He has shown a very good example to our young Deltans and it should be emulated. As a Pan Deltan and a great unifier, I salute Mr Ejiro Otarigho for not throwing our State into mourning. Am really proud of him”.

