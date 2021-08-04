Warri Stands Still As Josiah Weds Childhood Friend, Josephine

245 views | Stanley Ugagbe | August 4, 2021
Delta State’s major city, Warri, witnessed a ‘talk of the town’ wedding last Saturday as Engr. Josiah Onitsha tied the knot with his heartthrob, Eteyiewarami Josephine in grand style.
The lovebirds, Josiah, an indigene of Ozoro Town in Isoko North Local Government and Josephine, an indigene of Ogidigben Town in Warri South West Local Government were declared husband and wife at Agape Baptist Church, Warri, before heading to King George Memorial Hall for reception.
In the dignitary-laden ceremony, the elated couple thrilled their guests in well calculated dance steps and got the crowd leaping to their feet to applaud them.
In a brief chat with Stanley Ugagbe of The News Chronicle, the joyful Josiah said “We have been friends since childhood and it was in 2016 that I approached her for a relationship and she eventually accepted my proposal in 2018.
“Getting married to her is the best thing that has ever happened to me. This is a testament that God answers prayers because this is what I prayed for. Words cannot actually describe how much I love her. I am a fulfilled man and I am so happy”.
On her part, Josephine, who had smiles all over her face, while harping on why she chose Josiah, said “I accepted his proposal because he has everything I want in a man – the first being his Godly character. We have been friends since childhood so I know him very well. He is a faithful and God fearing man. He is gentle, loving and caring. To crown it all, he is the best thing that has ever happened to me”.
The elated coupled, while expressing gratitude to God for making the event a successful one, thanked their guests who came from far and near to rejoice with them.
