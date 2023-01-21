The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has sought the support and collaboration of the EFCC in tackling human trafficking in the Edo State.

This call was made when the State Commander of NAPTIP, Barrister Nduka Nwanwenne paid a courtesy visit to the Benin Zonal Command of the Commission.

In his remark, Nwanwenne said he was seeking the collaboration and support of the Commission in tackling human trafficking in the state as it was a multi-millionaire business.

“We seek for collaboration with EFCC in the movement of funds. EFCC is expert in this area, so working together will help a great deal. NAPTIP cannot do it alone”.

Responding, the Zonal Commander, ACE Usman Muktar said the EFCC will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies especially when it involves financial crimes.

He assured that the Commission’s doors were open to collaboration for the collective good of the country.