“Samuel took a stone … and called its name Ebenezer, saying, ‘Thus far has the LORD helped us.’” – 1 Samuel 7:12

Robert Robinson became a Christian when he was seventeen and later entered the ministry. A few years later, he wrote a hymn expressing what God meant to him: “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing.”

Thankful for how he had been blessed, Robinson prayed, “Tune my heart to sing Thy grace; streams of mercy, never ceasing, call for songs of loudest praise.” Quoting from 1 Samuel, he determined to seek God: “Here I raise my Ebenezer; here by Thy great help I’ve come.” He knew that with God’s help he would “arrive at home.”

Through this hymn, Robinson admitted that he knew what it meant to struggle. He acknowledged that God had sought him when he was wandering. He still was “prone to wander.” He needed God’s help to avoid pitfalls. His prayer: “Here’s my heart, oh, take and seal it for Thy courts above.”

Late in life, he encountered a woman humming the melody of this hymn. In tears, he admitted that he was “the poor, unhappy man who wrote that hymn.” He would give a “thousand worlds” to enjoy the feelings he had when he wrote that hymn. He needed to remember the message he had written.

When you find yourself struggling or wandering, remember the experience of Robert Robinson. Because of Jesus, we can be forgiven. He can restore us and seal our hearts. Commit your life to Him. He is the source of every blessing!

*Reflection Question:*

Reflect on what God’s forgiveness feels like in your heart.

*Prayer*

Father, I commit my life to You. Forgive my sins. Keep me from wandering. Thank You for providing everything I need. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Samuel 7