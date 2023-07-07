WAMI Promotes Cross-Border Investment And Integration Of The Capital Markets

The West African Monetary Institute (WAMI) will host a Capacity Building/Sensitization Programme on West African Capital Markets Integration (WACMI) Phase II Project in order to promote cooperation and improve understanding of the opportunities and challenges related to the integration of capital markets in the West African region.

The Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria, will host the event on July 11 and 12, 2023.

According to Dr. Olorunsola E. Olowofeso, Director-General (DG) of WAMI, “Integrated capital market will foster cross border investment, stimulate and deepen the regional financial markets through series of activities aimed at harmonising capital market operational rules, providing aggregated financial markets information, providing common market infrastructure, enhance liquidity, promote efficient allocation of capital, increase investment opportunities, reduce costs for market participants, and foster economic growth and stability.”

“The project emphasises knowledge transfer and capacity building through workshops and technical training sessions to build the capacity of market operators, regulators, asset managers, financial infrastructure providers and other capital market participants on a range of financial market issues, including regulations, supervision, innovative financing, cross-border investments and settlements.”

The West African Capital Markets Integration Council (WACMIC), a platform for chief executive officers of the Securities Exchanges and Central Securities Depositories in West Africa, and the West African Securities Regulators Association (WASRA), made up of DG of the Securities & Exchange Commissions in the region, serve as lead anchors for the project, which is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and carried out by WAMI.

Through the creation of a uniform and integrated platform for the listing, trading, and settlement of securities transactions throughout West Africa, the program is expected to educate relevant parties on measures to improve cross-border investments throughout the area.

Speakers at the event include Dr. Kingsley Obiora, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Olorunsola Olowofeso, CEO of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Dr. Temi Popoola, and Dr. Abdulrasheed Zubair, Project Manager, WACMI Phase II Project.

