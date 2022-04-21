Walk with me

“He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you But to do justly, To love mercy, And to walk humbly with your God?” Micah 6:8

When we walk, we take a step forward and then we must take another step forward to stop ourselves from falling, do we not? If we miss that next step forward or fail to take it, we definitely will fall. How clumsy that makes us feel. We look around to see if anybody saw us fall, and then we get up and resume walking. Besides the embarrassment, it hurts. We have all been there. There is a spiritual parallel to our walk in the natural.

What does it mean to walk with God? Walking with Him by faith means that as He shows us a step, we take it. Should we miss the next step that He reveals, or should we not take it, we will fall just as surely as in the natural. We feel clumsy and we look around to see if anybody saw us fall. Besides the embarrassment, it hurts, and we wonder if Jesus has let go of our hand. He has not.

We are called to “walk in the spirit and we will not fulfill the lusts of the flesh.” (Galatians 5:16) How do we do this? The same way that we do it in the natural: we walk with God, taking each step as He reveals it to us. As long as we keep on walking by faith in obedience to Him, we have fellowship with Him, and we have His protection wherever we may go. However, should we miss that next step or fail to take it we will fall.

I imagine that all of us, at one time or another, have let our thoughts and hearts go where they should not go. As we indulge the lust of the flesh, perhaps even acting on that lust, darkness enters our hearts. This sin causes a breach in the spirit and opens the door of our hearts to further darkness. We have fallen.

Prayer:

“Lord, help us take the next step that You have put before us without making a clumsy fall. Alert us with a little check in our spirits if we start to step aside or miss that important next step.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Our gracious God calls us to get up, repent and resume our walk in the spirit and then continue to take another step of trust in Him, then another, then another. Let’s not become clumsy Christians but rather, let’s keep on putting one foot in front of the other, spiritually speaking.

Be Greatly Blessed!

