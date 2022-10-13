“Woe to him who says to a piece of wood, ‘Awake!’ To a mute stone, ‘Arise!’ … Yet there is no breath at all inside it. But the LORD is in His holy temple. Let all the earth be silent before Him.” *– Habakkuk 2:19-20 NASB*

It can be difficult to wait on God for answers. What we really want is to get our own way and to have our needs met instantly. Waiting on God can seem inconvenient.

We might understand why idols are attractive. These handmade objects could be manipulated to say whatever a person wanted.

But God is different! He is holy! The sovereign Creator is unlike the idols of the world. Habakkuk declared the basic truth that God is to be feared and worshiped.

Many people have a tough time waiting on God. It is more common to take Him for granted and not treat Him with holiness. Many have created their own kind of idols. They listen to their own gods, live by their own standards, decide for themselves what is right, and trust in things that satisfy their desires rather than the timeless principles of a holy God.

But the words of Habakkuk still ring true. God is our Heavenly Father. He wants a personal relationship with us. We must remember that He is not an idol we can manipulate. He is our Creator. He is pure. He is righteous. He is perfect.

Never take God for granted. Make sure He has first place in your heart. Approach Him with reverence. Seek Him with humility, a heart full of praise, worship, and thanksgiving. Wait for His guidance and timing, and always remember He is holy; He is God.

*Reflection Question:*

How have you been tempted to treat God as an idol lately?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for being merciful to me. I humble myself before You. Help me serve You with my life. I worship You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Habakkuk 2