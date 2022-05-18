WAFU U20: Minister of Youth & Sports Congratulates Flying Eagles for sealing a final spot

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria sealed their way to the final after defeating Ivory Coast in an extra-minute encounter. Nigeria will now play neighbors Benin Republic in the final of the WAFU B UNDER20 Championship on Saturday in Niamey, as both sides booked their place for the Total Energies U20 Africa Cup of Nations following their victories in the semi-final of the competition in Niger on Tuesday.

The Flying Eagles sealed their place in the final after an energy-sapping 2-1 extra-time victory over Côte d’Ivoire while Benin stunned Burkina Faso 2-1 in the first game of the day at the Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niger. Both teams have sealed their spot in the 2023 CAF U20 AFCON in Egypt.

Sunday Dare said:

“Your hard-earned victory over Cote’d Ivoire in the semi-final and your performances in the games against Ghana and Burkina Faso have shown what is possible when a team plays with focus, determination, and discipline.

“We are so proud of you all, both players and coaches, and also happy with the results so far. We are solidly behind you. However, this is not the time to rest on your oars. The journey ahead of you is a long one.

“Go all out on Saturday, win the WAFU U20 trophy, and then we will begin to prepare very adequately for the U20 AFCON next year and be among the four African representatives.”

